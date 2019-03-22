|
KOFFLER, LAWRENCE HOWARD
Lawrence (Howard) Koffler, 84, died on February 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Irving and Jessie (Seltzer) Koffler. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Stephen (Alexander) Koffler of the Pacific Palisades, California, who died in 2004.
He graduated from Hope High School in 1952 and from Boston University in 1956.
He was a former senior vice president of the former Carol Cable Company in Pawtucket, RI and a former member of Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, MA.
He was a former member of Congregation Mishkon Tfiloh in Providence, RI.
He was married to Beverly (Perry) Koffler of North Granville, NY and the late Judith (Abramson) Koffler of Providence, RI. He leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Koffler of Providence, RI.
He was buried at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, RI on February 7, 2019.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2019