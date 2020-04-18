Home

Lawrence J. "Larry" Edwards

Lawrence J. "Larry" Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS, LAWRENCE J. "LARRY"
59, of Cromwell, CT passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Margaret A. (Restaino) Edwards of Cranston and the late Lawrence M. Edwards, Jr.
Larry was a self-employed tile installer for many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.
Besides his mother, he leaves a son, Sean Edwards of CT; and a sister, Kathleen Edwards of Cranston.
His funeral and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
