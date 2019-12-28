|
|
FECTEAU SR., LAWRENCE J. "Larry"
84, passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the loving husband and best friend of Madeleine "Lynne" (Donovan) Fecteau for 47 years.
Born in Coventry, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Barbara (Schmitt) Fecteau.
Larry worked as a Finish Carpenter for Moorehead Brothers Construction for 30 years. He then opened Larry Fecteau Construction. Larry enjoyed going for car rides to the ocean with his wife, and with his dog Daisy. He was loved by many for his kind heart and sense of humor.
Larry was the father of Lawrence "Larry" Fecteau Jr. of Coventry, and Carol L. Hayes- "Daddy's Little Girl" of Warwick, and the late Laurie A. Mullen. Grandfather of Derek Lawrence Fecteau and John E. Hayes IV. He is also survived by his aunt Catherine Olney, and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend Larry's Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Saints John and Paul church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment with committal prayers at St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory to SS John & Paul Church or The RI Kidney Foundation (kidneyfund.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019