|
|
KAPLAN, Lawrence
Of Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Devoted husband of Ellen C. (Canning) Kaplan. Loving father of Kenneth H. Kaplan of Jamaica Plain, Cynthia Kaplan of Woburn, Seth H. Kaplan of El Cerrito, CA, and Sara Hallowell of Studio City, CA. Proud father-in-law of Alison Cohen, Adena Kaplan, and Ned Hallowell. Adored grandfather of Sophie, Gabriel, Abigail, Asher, Yael, Aaron, and Walker. Dear brother of the late Richard Kaplan; cherished son of the late Arthur & Pearl (Hurwitz) Kaplan; and a beloved uncle and great uncle. He also leaves behind his first wife, Audrey Yett of Naples, FL, with whom Ellen and he maintained an ongoing loving relationship.
Raised in Providence, R.I., Larry earned a degree in journalism from Boston University and was a lifelong and discerning consumer of and advocate for quality print news. His personal integrity in the silver giftware and fine Judaica businesses earned him the friendship and loyalty of clients from across the country and of the artists he represented from America and Israel.
A warm, humble, and compassionate man, Larry maintained friendships with people from all parts of his life. He was defined by a love for the outdoors and his passions – for many years as a tennis player, decades as a bird-watcher, as a participant in long-distance, multi-day marches in Israel, Ireland, and the Netherlands, as a rabid fan of the Celtics, but always for his family.
Due to the current, COVID-19 conditions, funeral services at Lincoln Park in Warwick, R.I., Sunday were private and shiva will be private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Horizons For Homeless Children, 1705 Columbus Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2020