VOYER, LAWRENCE L.
age 87, formerly of Lincoln, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol.
Husband of over 50 years to the late Jeannine R. Voyer, Brother to Alice Manzo of California, Shirley Martin of Pawtucket, RI, and the late Robert Voyer, Carol Plamondon and June Audette.
Lawrence leaves behind his 5 children, Thomas Voyer of New Hampshire, James Voyer of Lincoln, Dean and Lorena Voyer of Lincoln, Merrille and John Raymond of Connecticut and Paula and Tom Regine of West Warwick.
Lawrence also had 14 Grand Children and 5 Great Grand Children.
Lawrence Voyer largely grew up in Central Falls and Pawtucket before moving to Lincoln in 1961. He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War and studied at RI School of Design. He would later join his Mother and brother at the family business of Blue Ribbon Transportation.
Lawrence loved history and was a member of many book clubs throughout his life. Having amassed a considerable library over the many years. Lawrence loved the Red Sox and would often find himself in friendly arguments with his Yankee fan friends. He had a passion for gardening and all things outside in his yard. Lawrence was dedicated to his faith, family and friends, he will be remembered always.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, R.I. 02809. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020