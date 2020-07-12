1/1
Lawrence Patrick Devine
DEVINE, Lawrence Patrick
77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband, for 56 years, of Loretta Suzanne (Barrett) Devine. He was the son of the late Leo and Norah (McDermott) Devine, and the brother of the late Leonora MacDougall and Joanne Devine.
Larry was the proud father of Kelly Vartanian, Tracey Manni and her husband James, Lawrence Devine, Jr., and Cheryl Pappas and her husband Marc. He was the devoted grandfather to eleven: John, Christopher, and Andrew Vartanian, James and Olivia Manni, Kaylee Devine, Nicole Patrick, and Eric, Seanmarie, and Ryan Devine, and Alyssa Pappas.
Larry was a machinist and toolmaker for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving proudly as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the renowned "Berlin Brigade" that was stationed in Germany throughout the Cold War. His adventures took him throughout the United States, Europe, and Middle East. His service was impressed upon his family, with two of his grandsons entering the military, citing him as a mentor. He was an amateur boxer and coached youth boxing with the Coventry Police Athletic League in the 70s. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying martial arts and hunting until very recently.
His family was his greatest joy in life, and he was a devoted friend to many.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Funeral details will be available on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10 am and may be found at www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be appreciated. www.stjude.org/donate

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
