|
|
Masse, Lawrence R.,
98, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hebert Health Center, Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia F. (Lane) Masse.
Born in Woonsocket, November 23, 1920, he was a son of the late Henry C. and Antonia (Rondeau) Masse.
Mr. Masse was business manager for the North Smithfield School Department before retiring. He previously worked in the same capacity for the United Truck and Bus Company for many years. Mr. Masse served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII, assigned to the 4th Armored Division. He served in the Army Reserves for 20 years, retiring as Captain. In June of 2017, at the age of 96, he along with many other WWII veterans, traveled to Washington, DC to visit the WWII War Veterans Memorial built in their honor. It was an emotional day.
He was a member and commander of the VFW Forestdale Post and a former member and chairman of the North Smithfield School Committee, served on the North Smithfield Zoning Committee, and was a graduate of Bentley University.
He was the loving father of Steven L. Masse and his wife Maria, two daughters, Patricia M. Brown and her husband Peter. Carolyn M. Plante and her husband Joseph, 9 loving grandchildren, Andrew Ferruche, Elizabeth Winangun, Kate Salvi, Sarah Lefebvre, Katherine Plante, Matthew Plante, John Plante, Carson Masse, and Dylan Masse, and 6 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Saint John Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bentley University 175 Forest St, Waltham, MA 02452 in his memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019