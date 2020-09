Dear Leah,

When I think of my best teen years I think of you. You were such a caring and compassionate friend who always wanted the best for me. When I think of the few real friends I ever had I think of you. I loved being at your house and your mom was very good to me. I will never forget you and your family welcomed me through hard times. You will always be in my heart Leah and I am so sorry Sherrie, Dayna and Kevin. I am sending many prayers to you all.

Love,

Susan Mattiello Izzo

Friend