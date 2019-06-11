|
|
SPRAGUE, LEATRICE T. (LECUIVRE)
89, of Acres of Pine Rd., Coventry, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years Harold G. Sprague in November 2017. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Irma A. (Lachance) Lecuivre.
Leatrice was an Administrative Assistant at Ethide Laboratories of West Warwick from 1960 until retiring in March 2019. She previously was employed as a dental assistant for the late Dr. Kershaw, DDS.
Leatrice enjoyed hosting family celebrations at her home on Johnson's Pond and her cabin in Vermont.
She was the mother of Stephen W. Sprague and his wife Peggy of Elmore, VT., Michael G. Sprague and his wife Christine of Sterling, CT, and Rebecca L. Sprague and her husband Anthony M. Zaharie of Exeter. Leatrice was the grandmother of Danielle Paolino, Zachary Sprague, Nicholas Sprague and Kate Sprague; and the great grandmother of Sarah Paolino, Tansy Sprague, Stori Silvia and Haven Sprague.
She was the sister of Pauline S. Mello of Coventry and Louise Bettez of Acton, MA.
Her funeral will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6 St. Vincent de Paul St., Coventry, RI 02816. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Church would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019