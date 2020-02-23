|
|
BROWN, LEE ANN (MORIN)
71, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, formerly of Riverside, RI, died on February 19, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous five-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Gilbert C. Brown, and loving children Edward B. Dexter, Jr. of Hollis, Maine and Brad D. Dexter of New York, New York, as well as her siblings, Peter Morin of Miramar Lakes, FL, Mary DeLorenzo of Johnston, RI, Janice Lunghi of Seekonk, MA, and Michael Morin of Coventry, RI. A celebration of Lee's life will occur at The Chapel of St. John the Divine in Saunderstown, RI on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, it is Lee's wish for us all to perform random acts of kindness in memory of those whom we have loved and lost. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020