FALCO, LEE (ROSS)

71, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late John A. Falco who passed away, May 28, 2019. She was born in Providence a daughter of the late Raymond and Matilda (DeChristofaro) Ross. Lee is survived by her sister Suzanne Ross Walker and her husband Paul of Greenville and her beloved cat BB King. Lee was a graduate of Johnston High in 1965.

She was a Medical Secretary employed at the former Dr. Brian May's Office, was the owner of the former Calabria Restaurant in Cranston and was an agent for Coldwell Banker Real Estate. She and John enjoyed cooking and dining, gardening, antiquing, art, music and spending quality time with family and friends.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 10am. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS TUESDAY MORNING 8:30-9:30am. Visit Nardolillo FH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019