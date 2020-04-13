|
MARTINOUS, LEJIA "Lee" (Moreid)
90, passed away peacefully on Holy Thursday, April 9. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Martinous, Sr. They were married for almost 60 years when he passed away in 2011. Born in Providence on September 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jafar and Anna (Joseph) Moreid. She was a loving and caring person devoted to her family,
She is survived by her son, Joseph, Jr. and his wife Yelia, and her daughters Joanne Thomas and her husband David and Karen Coughlin and her husband John, She was loved and will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Lejia is also survived by her sisters Rose Asprinio, Marion and Norma Moreid and was pre-deceased by her brother Joseph Moreid and sister Jeannette Mycroft.
Lejia loved her family and her church. She had a very strong faith and was as active communicant of St. George Church, where she was a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. She was a selfless and humble woman. Nothing gave her greater joy than cooking and being together as a family.
Due to current health protocol, Visitation and Burial are strictly private. The family plans to celebrate the life of this beautiful, strong and loving woman at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be made to or FARA.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 13, 2020