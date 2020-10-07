BANNISTER, LELLA M. (CLARK, MITCHELL)
82, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home on Oct 1, 2020 with Donald, her loving husband of 54 years and her family by her side. Born in East Providence, RI, she was the loving daughter of the late William and Helen (Corning) Clark.
She was, along with her husband, the proud owners of Interstate Diesel for 44 years.
She was the loving and devoted mother to 7 children, 17 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Beloved Sister of William J. Clark Sr.
She was a loving, devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct 8th at 11:00 am at St Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. All are invited to attend. Due to COVID restrictions, visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. www.hillfuneralhome.com