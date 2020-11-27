1/2
Lemuel A. Riley Jr.
RILEY, LEMUEL A., JR.
87, of North Providence, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. (White) Riley. Born in Cincinnati, OH he was a son of the late Lemuel A. and Susie (Frye) Riley.
Lemuel was the owner of Lem Riley Cleaning Company (formerly Lem-Ray Cleaning Company) for more than 30 years, before retiring in 2010. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by three children, Lemuel Richard Riley and his companion Jean Cambra, Anthony Riley and his wife Yvonne, and Jennifer Zaroogian and her husband Matthew, four grandchildren, Belinda Riley, Lemuel Charles Riley, Shelby Norman, and Jillian Carter and her husband Harrison, a brother, David Riley, and a sister, Catherine Lance. He was the brother of the late Loretta Sharp.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 am to 12 Noon, followed by a service at 12 Noon in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.


Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
NOV
28
Service
12:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
