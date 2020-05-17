|
|
BRAIS, LENA (DeMARCO)
96, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman E. Brais for over 60 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alfredo and Maryanna (LaMantia) DeMarco. Lena worked for Technic as a gold platter for many years until her retirement. She was a volunteer at Cranston Senior Center and communicant at St. Ann's Church, Cranston.
Lena is survived by her loving son Raymond Brais and his wife Patricia of Cranston and her dear sister Marie Quartino of Johnston. She was also the mother of the late Edmund Brais and sister of the late Natalie Meola and Pia Colafrancisco.
Her funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020