|
|
COSENTINO, LENA E. (ALOIA)
91, of Smithfield, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Prior to moving to Smithfield, she resided in North Providence for 32 years and was a summer resident of Bonnet Shores in Narragansett for 47 years. Lena was the beloved wife of the late John R. Cosentino, Esq., to whom she was married to for over 59 years and was reunited with her husband on the day of their 68th anniversary. They were each other's lifelong love of their life and together they were the perfect pair. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of Gennaro and Gennarina (Fiorellino) Aloia.
Lena graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1945 and Rhode Island College (then called Rhode Island College of Education) in 1949 with a degree in elementary education and also attended University of Wisconsin Madison to obtain her teaching certificate in physical education. She was a teacher at the elementary and high school levels teaching physical education in Providence at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School and Mount Pleasant High School. Lena was a member of the RIC 50th Reunion Committee and remained close to and gathered often with an amazing group of women "The Girls" from her graduating class that have been lifelong friends for over 70 years that truly share a special bond and are part of the greatest generation. She was a member of the RI Wing of the Civil Air Patrol serving during World War II and will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for her service. Lena also volunteered for various groups and charities. She was a devout Catholic and faithful communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Providence. Lena was a steadfast believer in goodness in all people and never had to search to find it. Lena was an avid tennis player, golfer, bowler and competitive bridge player and was a past member of Rally Point Racquet Club and Alpine Country Club. She enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Hallmark movies. She will forever be remembered for her deep and abiding faith, for her absolute selflessness and for her unending and unconditional love of family, friends and anyone in need. Lena was a wonderful cook, host and eternal organizer and planner of events and people, ensuring extended family and friends always remained connected. Most especially she will be remembered for her large holiday gatherings at home at which all were welcome. Lena's huge heart, genuine kindness, compassion for all, and caring and nurturing nature will be missed by family, friends and all who were blessed to know and experience her unconditional loving embrace. She was a person that was full of grace and the epitome of an entire life well lived. Above all she will be remembered for her utmost dedication, care and love for her husband, children, grandchild and family. Lena was devoted to all she knew and was a mother figure to many.
Lena is survived by her cherished children, Robert J. Cosentino, Esq. and his wife Renee of Cranston, David C. Cosentino and his late wife Deborah of Johnston, Linda M. DiSanto and her husband Salvatore, Jr. of Scituate and Kathy A. Abbate and her husband Hon. Joseph A. Abbate of Providence and her grandson David J. Cosentino of Johnston. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor (Ellie) O. Aloia of Cranston and was the sister of the late Ida Aloia Florio and Eva Lupo. Lena is also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Relatives and friends are invited on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston to follow in procession for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine's Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI, 02903. Visit www.NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019