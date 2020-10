Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lena's life story with friends and family

Share Lena's life story with friends and family

FIRST ANNIVERSARY OCTOBER 1, 2019 LENA E. COSENTINO Our love for you is everlasting. Our prayers are that you are safely home. LOVE AND MISS YOU, BOB, RENEE, DAVID, DAVID JOHN, LINDA, SAL, KATHY AND JOE





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store