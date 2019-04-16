Home

St Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St
Cranston, RI 02920
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Lena E. Tedeschi Obituary
TEDESCHI, LENA E.
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Kent Regency in Warwick. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna (DiSalvo) Tedeschi. She leaves her dear sisters Angelina Geremia and Joan Arico and her husband Anthony. Lena was the beloved aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rev. Peter L. Tedeschi and brother-in-law Raymond Geremia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 17th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements by Nardolillo Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
