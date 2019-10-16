|
ROTONDO, LENA M. (CRENCA)
87, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank B. Rotondo. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Umberto and Maria Nicola (Lombardi) Crenca.
Lena worked as a registered nurse at the Providence Lying-In Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital for 42 years before retiring in 1994. She was a 1953 graduate of Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Roger Williams College in 1987. She continued her studies at Rhode Island College where she earned her Master of Education Degree in 1991.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her two sons, Michael F. Rotondo and his wife Elyse and David J. Rotondo and his wife Jodi; and four grandchildren, Lola Rotondo, Scarlett Rotondo, Arianna Rotondo and Ashlie Carvalho. She was the sister of the late Mario, Armando and Giacomo Crenca, Santina Cola, Elena Malaga and Palmira Rossi.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019