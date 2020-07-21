1/1
Lena Rounds Spagnola
1932 - 2020
ROUNDS SPAGNOLA, LENA
beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and friend peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her sleep in Winter Haven, FL. God sent to us an angel. A kinder, more generous person you never met. She always thought of others before herself and dedicated herself to God, her family, and her friends. She was a devoted wife and mother, had an independent personality, and possessed a quiet strength.
Lena was born in Fall River, MA., on January 15, 1932. She graduated from Coventry High School and married the love of her life, John Rounds on April 26, 1952. She was a stay at home mom for much of her life and later worked in public school administration in Millbrook, New York, when her children became school age. She became a widow in 1988 and years later married a high school classmate, Arnold "Spag" Spagnola. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with friends and family, and especially enjoyed going out for breakfast. After retirement she would spend winters in Florida and summer months in Rhode Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents Antone "Tony" and Concetta Fusaro, her husband John Rounds, and her second husband Arnold Spagnola. She is survived by her sons, David (Sheila) of Winter Haven, FL., Richard (Susan) of Lincoln, RI., and Thomas (Denise) of Lakeland, FL. Lena is also survived by her brothers, Carl (Rose) Fusaro of Naples, FL, Anthony (Maria) Fusaro of Lakeland, FL.; sisters Cecilia (Hank) Peltier of West Warwick, R.I. and Nancy (Richard) Sherman of Shrewsbury, MA.; grandchildren, Caitlin Rounds, Benjamin Rounds, John Rounds, Jana (Kevin) Clearwater, Hannah Rounds, Stephanie (Scott) Anderson, and Bryan Rounds; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Kori, and Liam.
Friends and family are invited to attend Lena's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 62 Pleasant St., West Warwick, RI. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick, will be private. For those not able to attend, Lena's Mass of Christian Burial will be broadcast live, and available to be later viewed, on the Our Lady of Good Counsel Youth Ministry Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OLGCYouthMinistry). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lena's memory to "Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, West Warwick", would be appreciated.
iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
