Carlson, Lennart Gustav
Lennart Gustav Carlson, 96, of Madison, CT died peacefully on September 7, 2020. He was born February 8, 1924 in Providence, RI to Gustav Robert Carlson and Hilma Maria (Selin) Carlson. Len resided with and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Jeffrey Garnett of Madison, CT. He is also survived by his daughter Kara Carlson (Austin Grady) of Nantucket, MA along with three granddaughters he adored, Caroline Garnett, Kristina Garnett and Katharine Garnett. Len is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty Alice (Gustafson) Carlson and sister, Ethel Carlson. Len and Betty resided in East Greenwich, RI for more than 50 years.
A first generation American, Len was raised in Providence, RI. Following graduation from Hope High School, Len enlisted in the US Navy and completed Naval Aviator training in April 1945. He continued to serve his country until retirement from the Navy Reserves in 1965.
Following in his father's footsteps, Len worked for Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Company as a machinist and foreman for 41 years. He valued hard work. He enjoyed the challenge of building and maintaining his home as well as fixing automobiles and machines. Always curious about the world and how things work, he was a lifelong reader and learner. He taught his children and grandchildren to garden, golf, ski, and make delicious Swedish meatballs. He enjoyed traveling to new places with family and friends. Even in his 90s Len ventured to the Grand Canyon, Sweden, Hungary and St. Croix on memorable family trips. Funeral Services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT.
Burial with military honors in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich RI will be held at a later date. Donations in Len's memory can be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or to Homes for Our Troops (www.hfotusa.org
), 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780.