|
|
LaFAZIA, LENORA
97, a lifelong North Providence resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Kent Regency Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (Pezzullo) LaFazia.
Lenora worked for many years as the head bookkeeper for the Imperial Knife Company in Providence.
She was the loving sister of the late Rose Bellotti, Minnie Amatelli, Elsie Lombardi, Madeline Renzi, Eva Rocchio, Gilanda LaFazia, Anna LaFazia, Philip LaFazia and Henry LaFazia. She is survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Saturday morning from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019