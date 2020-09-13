RAKATANSKY, LENORE GRAY,
Rhode Island's pioneering Modern Art gallerist, passed away on September 6, 2020. Born in 1926, the daughter of Julius and Lillian (Gray) Abramson, Lenore studied drawing at The Art Students League of New York. In the 1960s she established Lenore Gray Gallery, which for six decades provided a crucial forum of expression for generations of innovative local artists.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn Rakatansky, son Mark Rakatansky and his wife Catherine Ingraham, and grandson Max Ingraham-Rakatansky. She was the wife of the late Ira Rakatansky and sister of the late Rosalind Gorin.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Funeral and burial are private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. For information and condolences, SugarmanSinai.com
.