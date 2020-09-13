1/
Lenore Gray Rakatansky
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAKATANSKY, LENORE GRAY,
Rhode Island's pioneering Modern Art gallerist, passed away on September 6, 2020. Born in 1926, the daughter of Julius and Lillian (Gray) Abramson, Lenore studied drawing at The Art Students League of New York. In the 1960s she established Lenore Gray Gallery, which for six decades provided a crucial forum of expression for generations of innovative local artists.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn Rakatansky, son Mark Rakatansky and his wife Catherine Ingraham, and grandson Max Ingraham-Rakatansky. She was the wife of the late Ira Rakatansky and sister of the late Rosalind Gorin.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Funeral and burial are private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. For information and condolences, SugarmanSinai.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved