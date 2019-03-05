Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Cumberland, RI
Leo A. "Pete" Pare

PARE, Leo A. "Pete
64, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Owner of Ocean State Forms. Husband of Tina L. (Sykes) Pare.Father of Daniel Pare, Greg Pare, Dale Pare, Micayla Pare, Alexander Pare, Jesica Holmes, and Paul Martinelli Jr. Life Celebration begins with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM and Continues on Thursday at 9 AM at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Backstone. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
