64, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Owner of Ocean State Forms. Husband of Tina L. (Sykes) Pare.Father of Daniel Pare, Greg Pare, Dale Pare, Micayla Pare, Alexander Pare, Jesica Holmes, and Paul Martinelli Jr. Life Celebration begins with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM and Continues on Thursday at 9 AM at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Backstone. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019