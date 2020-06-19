Raneri, Leo A.
Leo Albert Raneri, 52, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Juliane (Boghdadi) Raneri and the loving father of Anthony Robert Raneri and Nicholas Leo Raneri.
Born on August 10, 1967 in Boston, MA, he was the loving son of Alberta (Egidio) Raneri of Dedham, MA, and the late Andrew Anthony Raneri.
Leo was the proud owner of Bella Sarno Ristorante & Banquet Facility in North Attleboro and President of LJAN Foods, Inc. He was previously Senior Director of Digital Distribution and a Solutions Consultant at Fidelity Investments in Smithfield, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.