Leo A. Raneri
1967 - 2020
Raneri, Leo A.
Leo Albert Raneri, 52, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Juliane (Boghdadi) Raneri and the loving father of Anthony Robert Raneri and Nicholas Leo Raneri.
Born on August 10, 1967 in Boston, MA, he was the loving son of Alberta (Egidio) Raneri of Dedham, MA, and the late Andrew Anthony Raneri.
Leo was the proud owner of Bella Sarno Ristorante & Banquet Facility in North Attleboro and President of LJAN Foods, Inc. He was previously Senior Director of Digital Distribution and a Solutions Consultant at Fidelity Investments in Smithfield, RI.
To view the complete obituary and funeral service information or to send an expression of sympathy, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

