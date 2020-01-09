Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
244 Smith Street
Providence, RI
Leo and Frances Villegas Obituary
Villegas, Leo R. and Frances L.
Leo R. Villegas, 78, of Providence, passed away on January 4, 2020.
Frances L. "Frankie" Villegas, 69, of Providence, passed away January 7, 2020. They were married for thirty-nine years.
Leo was born in Providence, a son of the late Leo P. and Teresa (Regalado) Villegas.
Frances was born in Warwick, a daughter of the late Francis L. and Virginia (White) Whalen.
Together they leave their children, Michael and Leo Villegas, Patrick and Brian Leaman, and Lori Maciel, twelve grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Leo leaves a brother, Andres Villegas, and a sister, Marciana Charron. Frances leaves two brothers, Sean and Terrance Whalen and a sister, Colleen Farmer. Leo was the brother of the late Robert D'Amico, Raymond and Michael Villegas and Frances was the sister of the late Michael, Timothy and Patricia Whalen.
Leo was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Raytheon Corporation for many years, before his retirement. He had also worked in the security department at T.F. Green Airport, and owned the Maple Lounge in Warwick for several years.
Frances was a Maintenance Supervisor for Alendale Insurance Company in Johnston for many years before retirement. Mostly she worked hard to raise her children and grandchildren.
Their funeral and visitation will be held Friday, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leo to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or in memory of Frances to the iatioon, 1661 Worcester Road # 301, Framingham, MA 01701 in their memories will be appreciated. For online condolences visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
