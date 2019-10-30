|
HEROUX, LEO BRUNO
age 96, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. He was a WWII veteran who took part in the D-Day landing in Normandy, France on 6 June 1944. He was married to the late Anne-Marie (Broeckx) Héroux of Coleville sur Mer, France. He leaves 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and a full obituary available at www.monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019