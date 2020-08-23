FARRELL, LEO C.
89, of Cranston, passed away on August 17th at home with his family. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Charles and Clara (Gavigan) Farrell. He was the beloved husband of Verna (Ceruolo) Farrell and the father of John C. Farrell and Edward J. Farrell. Leo fought as an Army sergeant in the Korean War and was a fifty-year member of Bricklayers Local #3. Since retirement from bricklaying he worked as a part time bartender at the Pontiac Tap in Providence until 2019. In addition to his wife and two sons, he is survived by a sister, Jean Vient, and a brother, Ronald Farrell. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have private funeral and burial services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's name may be made to Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care 1350 Division Road Suite 205 West Warwick, RI 02893 or visit www.continuumhospice.com
