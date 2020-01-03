|
|
LABRIE, LEO E. "PAT"
89, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lydia (Cervini) Labrie and recent companion of Alyce (Boyle) Mack. Father of Linda Simmons, Paul and Jeffrey Labrie, Nancy Landi-Orabona and Gail Buccafurri.
His funeral will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip Church. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6pm.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolence visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 3, 2020