Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Leo E. Nadeau Obituary
NADEAU, LEO E.
91, passed peacefully on November 11, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helene (Maloney) Nadeau. Born in Keene, New Hampshire he was a son of the late Eugene D. and Arleita (Corey) Nadeau. He was the owner of Leo E. Nadeau Insurance Agency in Providence for over 55 years.
He is survived by his children, Jude Henson, Beth Nadeau, Chris Nadeau; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Nadeau; and his best friend, Bill W. for over 40 years.
Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 15th at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Burial is private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
