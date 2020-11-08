O'DONNELL, Dr. Leo E.
78, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. Having celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June, Leo was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Patnaude) O'Donnell. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Leo and Rita (Raymond) O'Donnell.
Leo was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, University of Pittsburgh where he earned his master's degree, and Temple University where he earned his Doctorate in Education. He was employed by the University of Rhode Island as an educator and Administrator/Dean in the College of Health & Human Services for 33 years. Leo retired in 2002 to Bonita Springs, FL with his wife, Barbara. He was a communicant of St. Leo the Great Church in FL, and a former communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown.
A U.S. Army veteran, Leo served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the URI Alumni Associaton, and the DAV. He coached little league and enjoyed golfing at the Worthington Country Club in Florida.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kerin of Alaska, two sons, Dr. Steven O'Donnell (Patricia Wodatch) of Meriden, CT and Patrick O'Donnell (Neely Hensley) of Bonita Springs, FL; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie Proulx, Brian, James, Michael. Kaylin, Cody, Casy, Calli Cammi, Elizabeth Baker, Joey Baker, Dmitri, Lily and Peyton; 7 great-grandchildren, Justin Bass, Audrey, Landon, Sophie, Lorenzo, Lana, and Kylen; and a brother, David O'Donnell (Patricia O'Donnell). Leo was predeceased by his son, Michael O'Donnell.
A private committal service with military funeral honors will be held in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. This service will be private due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
