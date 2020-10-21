BEAUREGARD, LEO L. USN RET'D
100, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Ann (Testa) Beauregard and the late Rita M. (Haley) Beauregard. Born in Woonsocket, RI he was a son of the late Joseph and Blanche (LeFort) Beauregard.
Leo was a 20-year US Navy Veteran serving during World War II, Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was the recipient of 10 combat awards & medals earned during his service to his country. After his active duty service, he joined the Navy Fleet Reserve, Branch #42 in East Greenwich. In his civilian years, he was a member of the Johnston and Providence Senior Centers, Feinstein Senior Center, Christopher Columbus Italian Club in Warwick, and the Opera Guild in East Providence.
Leo was the brother of Jeannette Chenevert, and the late Norman Beauregard, Stella Rush, Rachael Cole, Florence Smith and Muriel Beauregard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
