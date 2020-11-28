1/1
Leo Marshall
1939 - 2020
MARSHALL, LEO
Leo V. Marshall, 81, of Westport Point, MA, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Leo was born in Pawtucket, RI, on February 14, 1939 - St. Valentines Day - to the delight of his mother, Catherine Valentine Marshall and his father, Leo Dennis Marshall. Leo was the husband of the late Patricia Marshall.
Leo was a 1956 graduate of Hope High School, and attended Nichols College, where he served on the Board of Advisors for many years. Leo was past President and Chairman of the Board of J.L. Marshall and Sons of Seekonk, a family-owned and operated business established in 1933. Leo created a competitive 21st century construction business, participating in premier New England projects such as Gillette Stadium, Boston's World Trade Center, Providence Place Mall, T. F. Green Airport and the renovation of historic Fenway Park.
Leo was instrumental in advancing labor management cooperation in Rhode Island, promoting the establishment of labor management partnerships. He served as the founding member of BuildRI, a partnership formed to promote labor and management's mutual interests in the union construction industry. He served as the chairman of the labor relations division of the Rhode Island Associated General Contractors, and was named a lifetime director of the National Associated General Contractors in recognition of his decades of service.
Leo served in the United States Coast Guard and his love for the ocean continued throughout his life. He enjoyed sports, boating and childhood summers in Truro, MA. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Leo was a generous person who quietly helped numerous employees, friends and colleagues achieve their business and personal goals.
Leo is survived by two sons, Leo Kenney Marshall (Lee) of Barrington RI, and Keith D. Marshall (Joy) of Seekonk ,MA; two daughters, Kelsey Tyler Marshall (John) of Dartmouth, MA, and Kathleen Marshall of Seekonk, MA; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He also leaves his devoted sister, Denise Marshall Miller of Pawtucket, RI.
The funeral service and burial will be private due to the current pandemic. Charitable contributions in his name may be made to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St, Taunton, MA 02780. www.hfotusa.org Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home At Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02748. For on-line tribute: www.waring-sullivan.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
