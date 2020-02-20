Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Leo Pelletier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map

Leo Pelletier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Pelletier Obituary
PELLETIER, LEO
60, of Pawtucket, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donald Pelletier and late Barbara (Coderre) Robertson. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Leo was a sprinkler fitter for Encore Inc. of Pawtucket, for thirty years, retiring in June 2018. He loved spending time at the beach. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins fan. What he loved most of all was the time he spent with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke. He is survived by his children, Nicholas Pelletier and his wife, Swansea, Kimberly Pelletier, his brothers, Gary, Randall, and Michael Pelletier, his grandchildren, Olivia Pelletier, Ava Pelletier, and Luna Chute. He was the longtime companion of the late Lori Bourget. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Saturday from 12:30 PM – 3 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. The burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -