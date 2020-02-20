|
|
PELLETIER, LEO
60, of Pawtucket, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donald Pelletier and late Barbara (Coderre) Robertson. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Leo was a sprinkler fitter for Encore Inc. of Pawtucket, for thirty years, retiring in June 2018. He loved spending time at the beach. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins fan. What he loved most of all was the time he spent with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke. He is survived by his children, Nicholas Pelletier and his wife, Swansea, Kimberly Pelletier, his brothers, Gary, Randall, and Michael Pelletier, his grandchildren, Olivia Pelletier, Ava Pelletier, and Luna Chute. He was the longtime companion of the late Lori Bourget. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Saturday from 12:30 PM – 3 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. The burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020