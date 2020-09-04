1/1
Leo Perrotta
PERROTTA, LEO
85, of North Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Norma (Rattenni) Perrotta for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Filomena (Lubrano) Perrotta.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 6 children, Leo J Perrotta (Debbie) of Portsmouth, Michael Perrotta (Rhonda) of Cranston, Lisa Hanch (David Lefort) of North Providence, Patricia Martineau (John) of Johnston, John Perrotta of North Providence, and Thomas Perrotta (Rachel Kane) of Brooklyn, NY and his cherished grandchildren; Jessica Hanch, David and Eric Martineau, Rachael and Nicholas Perrotta, and Paul and Sean Perrotta.
He also leaves two brothers, Ralph Perrotta (Inge) and John Perrotta (Donna) and his sister, Linda Perrotta (John Rao).
Leo served in the US Army from 1955 – 1957 and was a house builder and cabinetmaker and took great pride in his work. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his family, especially on Sundays when he made meatballs and sauce for his children and grandchildren, which became a family tradition.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and compassionate care.
Leo's funeral and burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
