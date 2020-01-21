Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Leo R. Payette

Leo R. Payette Obituary
PAYETTE, LEO R.
passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (McGregor) Payette and father of Jeffrey Payette and wife Rebecca and Jason Payette.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3-7pm with a Funeral Service at 7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
