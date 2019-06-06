|
MANN, LEON S.,
96, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Muriel (Hassenfeld) Mann and the late Inga B. (Freudenberg) Mann. He was born in Albany, NY, a son of the late Dr. Abraham and Rose (Silberg) Mann.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Leon spent his entire career at Hasbro, retiring as Senior Vice President of Operations.
He enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer and an active member of the Ledgemont CC community.
He is survived by his children Carol Mann of West Bloomfield, MI, Robert (Judy) Mann of Providence, Joan (Lou) Chesner of La Jolla, CA, and Susan (Bill) Fink of Boston, MA; sister Natalie Rosenstock; grandchildren Max and Zachary Mann, Jonathan and Michael Chesner, and Andrew (Amelia) and Lauren Fink; great-grandson Teddy Fink; and sister in law Helen Grossman. He was the brother of the late Dr. Jay Mann.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7th at 11:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence, RI with burial in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Miriam Hospital, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. Shiva will be held at Laurelmead, 355 Blackstone Blvd, Providence; following burial and Friday 2-4 PM and 5:30-7:30 PM with Minyan at 5 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 6, 2019