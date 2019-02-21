|
|
CROFT, LEONARD E.
81, of Cranston, passed away at home on February 19, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Leonard H. Croft and Flora Renzi. He is survived by 2 sons Leonard Croft and his wife Cheryl of Cranston, Stephen Croft of Warwick and a daughter Colleen Jernquist of Johnston. He was the grandfather of 6 and brother of Kathleen Melikian of Cranston, Frederick Croft of Narragansett, Richard Croft of North Kingstown, Dr. James Rodgers of North Carolina and the late Santina Mulligan of Cranston. He was also the former husband of the late Carol Croft. Visitation Saturday from 9-10AM with a funeral service to follow at 10AM in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019