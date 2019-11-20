|
|
CHACE, III, Leonard S. "Len"
age 90, passed away at home Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was the husband of Janice P. (Peckham) Chace and former husband of the late Judith Bishop Chace.
Born in Fall River, a son of the late Leonard S., Jr. and Lorene (Humphrey) Chace he was a lifelong resident of Tiverton.
A graduate of Tabor Academy, Class of 1948 he attended the University of Virginia. He was a 2nd Lieutenant of the United States Army Airborne Infantry during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Chace was the president and CEO of Chace Companies in Fall River for many years. The former manager and president of the Tiverton Little League he was a member of the Tiverton School Committee for eight years, Chairman for two years as well as a member of the Advisory Board of the Tiverton Land Trust. A past president and member of the Board of Directors for the Bristol Community College Foundation he was also on the Board of Directors for First Bristol County National Bank, Regional Shawmut Bank, National Industrial Belting Association and the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL. He played football at UVA, he enjoyed tennis as well as boating, fishing and studying WWII.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen Chace of Westport and Leonard S. Chace IV and his wife Julie of Greenville, SC; one daughter, Deborah Toulan of Tiverton; one stepdaughter, Jenny Mancini and her husband Bob; former daughter-in-law, Anne Davidge; one brother, Reverend Ira W. Chace and his wife Margery; eight grandchildren, Christopher Toulan, Jameson Toulan, Jeffrey Chace, Lori Chace, Leonard Chace V, Daniel Chace, Ellie Mancini and Tommy Mancini and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Donald Chace and grandfather of the late Billy Toulan.
His Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Amicable Congregational Church, 3736 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI 02878. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Amicable Congregational Church or Tiverton Land Trust, PO Box 167., Tiverton, RI 02878. For tributes and directions; www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019