|
|
ALVES, LEONILDA
89, of Cumberland entered eternal life on March 2, 2020. She was at her home surrounded by her loving family. She lived in Cumberland 48 years with her husband, Francisco Alves. She was born in Porto Judeu, Terceira, Acores where she met her husband and married in 1950. She was the love of his life and they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 11. They immigrated to Pawtucket in 1967 with four daughters and in 1972 built their home in Cumberland. She was a communicant of St. Aidan's Parish.
The most important thing in her life was her family and the many, many hours she worked in her lifetime, circulated around their needs. She was driven and worked two jobs at times, in order to achieve her goal of keeping her family safe, comfortable and happy. Her greatest joy came from being with her family.
She was the proud mother of four daughters, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Filomena Cordeiro (S. Attleboro), Susan Silva (Cumberland), her husband, Manny, Aurelia Donovan (Cumberland), her husband, Jim and Irene Schmitt (Cumberland), her husband Scott. Her grandchildren, Brian Cordeiro, his wife Stefanie and daughter Mikala, Melissa Pozzuoli, her husband Henry and their children, Gabriella and Henry, Jennifer Rosa, her husband Jason and their children Dylan, Kayden, Logan and Isabella, Jessica Ocampo, her husband, Juan and their son Gavin, Adam Schmitt, Megan Donovan, Michael Donovan, and Amy Schmitt. She also leaves her sister, Maria Fatima Anselmo. She has been reunited with her deceased grandson, Steven Silva and her deceased sister, Filomena Simoes. She loved her entire family fiercely and told them so each and every day.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 AM in Saint Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Poor Boxes of St. Aidan's Parish. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020