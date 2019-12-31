|
FONTES, LEONORA "LEE" (FERREIRA)
age 94, resided in East Providence for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Antonio C. and Rose (Emery) Ferreira.
Lee was an Executive Secretary in the Human Resource Department of the Providence Journal Co., retiring in 1991. Previously, she had been employed as Secretary to the Providence City Manager of American Airlines, TF Green Airport; and she also worked at the law firm of Edwards and Angell in Providence.
She was a 1943 graduate of East Providence High School; and a graduate of the former Edgewood Junior College in 1945. Lee loved to sew, mastered embroidery, was an avid reader, traveled the world and was very patriotic supporting our veterans.
Lee was the sister of the late Madeline Jacks, Lydia Cinalli, Virgil Ferreira, Jennie Fitta and Dolores Ferreira.
Her funeral will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave. East Providence. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be on THURSDAY from 8-9am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019