TENTH ANNIVERSARY July 29, 1948 Sept. 25, 2010 LESLEE J. CLEMENT In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, No one else will ever fill. We love and miss you. In loving memory, your daughters, Gina and Nikki, and your sister Brenda





