SAGAN, LESTER NATHANIEL
94, passed away at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA, on October 13, 1925. He was preceded in passing by his parents David and Cecelia (Feingold) Sagan; his treasured brother, Marc Sagan and sister-in-law, Jean of Leesburg, VA; and his beloved son, Keith Sagan of CA. Lester was a proud graduate of The Boston Latin School, The Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Boston University School of Law. He is survived by his devoted wife, Rose Kadsivitz Sagan; his adoring children, Erica Sagan Arouesty Esq and her husband Raymond Esq of Kailua, HI, Dr. Cindy Oken Feinstein and her husband Mark of Providence, RI, and Russell Oken Esq and his wife Dr. Shara Oken of Brookline, MA. Lester was a loving grandfather to Sean (Jenna) Sagan, Scott Sagan, Michael, Samuel and Hannah Feinstein, Addison Oken; and his great granddaughter, Lianna.
Lester served his country with patriotic pride as a member of the Merchant Marines during WWII and the Navy during the Korean War as a full Lieutenant. He was promoted to Lieutenant Commander on numerous convoys in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic Seas. He was a recipient of many awards, citations and medals including the 4 Bronze Star. At the age of 21, he was the youngest to receive his Master Mariners License.
Lester will always be remembered as a sweet and humble gentleman who always gave generously of himself to everyone. All who knew him loved him deeply and admired him for the depth of his selflessness.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Wed. November 20th at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel – 458 Hope St., Providence, RI, with burial to follow at Lincoln Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Shiva will be held at the home of Mark and Cindy Feinstein on Wed. immediately following the service until 5:00PM, Thurs. 2:00PM-5:00PM and Fri. 12:00PM-2:00PM. For online condolences please visit www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019