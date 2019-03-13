Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
Providence, RI
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wingate Assisted Living
1 Butler Avenue
Providence, RI
Shiva
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wingate Assisted Living
1 Butler Avenue
Providence, RI
KATZ, LESTER WALTER
95, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019 with his bride of 69 years Esther Tickton Katz at his side. In addition to his wife Esther, Lester is survived by his son Peter (and wife Donna) along with his daughter Laura as well as his son Michael (Eileen) and their two children Stephanie Grossman (and husband Matt and their son Theo Thomas) and Jerome (and wife Tori Lockhart) and their son James Andrew. Lester was RI proud to have lived his entire life in Rhode Island. Lester graduated from Hope High schoool in 1942 and spent his entire working career at Paramount Sales Company which he closed down and finally retired from at the young age of 83. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Temple Emanuel in Providence. The family will be holding Shiva to receive friends and family at Wingate Assisted Living located at 1 Butler Avenue in Provience Thursday afternoon from 2-5 PM and Friday afternoon from 1-4 PM. Donations may be made to Temple Emanuel in Providence in Lester's memory. Our world has lost one of the good guys.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
