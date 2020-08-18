ROBBIO, LETIZIA (CRETA)

81, of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Federico Robbio. Born and raised in Pietravairano, Italy, she was the daughter of late Guiseppe Creta and Concetta (Iadevaia) Creta. She retired from the jewelry industry after decades of diligent work and was a long time parishioner of Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Cranston.

Letizia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was hosting her family and friends for a traditional home-cooked Italian feast. She was an avid gardener and loved Italian music. She dedicated her life to the love and caring of her family.

The youngest of five, she was the dear sister of the late Liberato Creta, Maria Giorno, Filomena Romano and Guiseppe Creta.

She was the loving mother of Peter and Jennifer Robbio, Joseph and Dina Robbio, Rosanna Robbio, Anthony and Gina Robbio. She was the grandmother of Justin, Tyler, Jenna, Julia, Anna, and Nathan Robbio.

Mrs. Robbio's funeral services are respectfully private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



