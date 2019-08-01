|
|
MATTESON, LEWIS K. JR.
80, of Foster, passed away after a brief illness on July 25, 2019 with family by is side. He was, for the past 59 years, the beloved husband of Edwina (Cansier) Matteson. Born in Coventry, Lewis was the son of the late Lewis K. Sr. and Marion (Card) Matteson.
He is survived by his wife and 2 daughters, Susan Paul of Foster and Tammy Fish (Wayne) of Tualatin, Oregon, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, August 3 from 9-11 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry, with a funeral service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company, 86 Foster Center Road, PO BOX 63, Foster, RI 02825. Full obituary at iannottifh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019