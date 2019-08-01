Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT
2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3)
Coventry, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT
2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3)
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Matteson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis K. Matteson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis K. Matteson Jr. Obituary
MATTESON, LEWIS K. JR.
80, of Foster, passed away after a brief illness on July 25, 2019 with family by is side. He was, for the past 59 years, the beloved husband of Edwina (Cansier) Matteson. Born in Coventry, Lewis was the son of the late Lewis K. Sr. and Marion (Card) Matteson.
He is survived by his wife and 2 daughters, Susan Paul of Foster and Tammy Fish (Wayne) of Tualatin, Oregon, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, August 3 from 9-11 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry, with a funeral service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company, 86 Foster Center Road, PO BOX 63, Foster, RI 02825. Full obituary at iannottifh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now