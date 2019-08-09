|
|
ROSEN, LIAM ALEXANDER
Liam Alexander Rosen, 20, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019, was the beloved son of Mark and Melissa (Hayden) Rosen. He was the brother of Laura & Rachel Rosen; the grandson of Carol (Arena) Rosen, LeForrest C. Hayden Jr. & the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Moffett) Hayden; the nephew of LeForrest C. "Skip" Hayden III and Jennifer (Hayden) Epperson; and the love of Caprice Pollino. Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 10 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A service and time of remembrance will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11 at 1:00 pm. Donations in his memory be made to: Build a Banner of Love (www.buildthebanner.org). For a full obituary please see www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019