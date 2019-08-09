The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Liam Alexander Rosen


1999 - 2019
Liam Alexander Rosen Obituary
ROSEN, LIAM ALEXANDER
Liam Alexander Rosen, 20, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019, was the beloved son of Mark and Melissa (Hayden) Rosen. He was the brother of Laura & Rachel Rosen; the grandson of Carol (Arena) Rosen, LeForrest C. Hayden Jr. & the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Moffett) Hayden; the nephew of LeForrest C. "Skip" Hayden III and Jennifer (Hayden) Epperson; and the love of Caprice Pollino. Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 10 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A service and time of remembrance will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11 at 1:00 pm. Donations in his memory be made to: Build a Banner of Love (www.buildthebanner.org). For a full obituary please see www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
