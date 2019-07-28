|
HOUSTON, LIANNE M. (GOSSELIN)
age 59, was called to Heaven on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The daughter of Jeannine (Belhumeur) and the late Roger Gosselin, and the loving and cherrished wife of Gary R. Houston for 37 years.
Lianne was an amazing bright light and spirit who warmed our hearts with her love and kindness. She was a Johnson and Wales graduate who managed her own real estate, excelled in retail, and gave back to others in need. Despite her vast accomplishments, her greatest source of pride were her children, Shawn and Amanda. She loved and adored them, as they so loved and adored her.
Aside from her husband, she is survived by her children: Shawn & Amanda Houston; five siblings: Nadine, Mark, Roger, Robert, & Luke; and four siblings-in-law: Carol, Dennis, Elaine, & Nancy.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29 from 4-7 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 am at SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Family and friends are asked to arrive directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019