The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
341 South Main Street
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lianne Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lianne M. (Gosselin) Houston


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lianne M. (Gosselin) Houston Obituary
HOUSTON, LIANNE M. (GOSSELIN)
age 59, was called to Heaven on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The daughter of Jeannine (Belhumeur) and the late Roger Gosselin, and the loving and cherrished wife of Gary R. Houston for 37 years.
Lianne was an amazing bright light and spirit who warmed our hearts with her love and kindness. She was a Johnson and Wales graduate who managed her own real estate, excelled in retail, and gave back to others in need. Despite her vast accomplishments, her greatest source of pride were her children, Shawn and Amanda. She loved and adored them, as they so loved and adored her.
Aside from her husband, she is survived by her children: Shawn & Amanda Houston; five siblings: Nadine, Mark, Roger, Robert, & Luke; and four siblings-in-law: Carol, Dennis, Elaine, & Nancy.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29 from 4-7 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 am at SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Family and friends are asked to arrive directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now