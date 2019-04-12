|
PAOLO, LIDIA (FINOCCHIARO)
age 93, of Canna Street, Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Linda, in Cranston. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Paolo.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence. Visiting hours will be on Sunday. April 14, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2019