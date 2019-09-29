|
Lila Stanley Murphy died peacefully in her sleep on September 21 at age 96. Born in Tacoma, WA, her family removed to Scarsdale, NY and after attending Connecticut College she married the late Emmett R. Murphy and raised three children in Riverside, CT. She entered the work force at age 50 and became a successful real estate broker in Fairfield County, CT. In her later years she moved to Newport, RI where she worked for the Preservation Society. She traveled the world: from Russia to Greece; from Machu Pichu to Israel. Voracious reader, ambitiously inquisitive, and with an uncanny ability to connect with others, she craved interesting people and new ideas. Survived by her sister Gail and predeceased by sisters Pat and Sheila (Teeka), she was the loving mother to Brian, Chris, Tom and his wife Terri, and granddaughters Molly and Meaghan. Her celebration of life will be on October 27, 2019 at 2:00 in the Atlantic Room at Rowe's Wharf, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Clemente Course at go.masshumanities.org/donate.
